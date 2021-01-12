 

Eden Empire Winnipeg Solidifies Store Opening After Passing Cannabis Inspection

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) (the "Company" or "Eden") is pleased to announce that it will open its first Canadian retail location in Winnipeg, Manitoba after passing all applicable inspections with the Liquor, Gaming & Cannabis Authority of Manitoba. The Winnipeg location, located at #6-2230 McPhillips Street, will open immediately upon completion of construction of the retail store which is anticipated for the first week of February.

Eden Empire, using its award winning and established nationwide brand, will operate retail cannabis stores in Canada and the United States. The Company intends to expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction, and processing‎ and to become a fully integrated cannabis product company in various states throughout the US.

Gerry Trapasso, Director & CEO, commented, "Winnipeg offers an excellent outlook for the EDEN brand. We expect this store to flourish in an underserved area of the city. Additionally, we are excited to roll out a direct-to-customer delivery service, furthering our reach and expanding sales beyond our brick and mortar location. We are serving a specific market segment and our in-store experience amplifies our brand and loyal following.”

Gerry Trapasso, CEO

About Eden Empire

Eden is in the business of investments and operations in the cannabis sector and engaging in retail cannabis sales. Eden intends to expand its retail operations in Canada and to expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a fully integrated cannabis product company in the United States.

Eden has an award winning and established nationwide brand, including a substantial intellectual property portfolio, and a dedicated management team with extensive cannabis industry experience. Upon completion of Eden’s currently intended acquisitions, and approval to operate its retail locations, the Company is expected to have a significant retail cannabis footprint in Canada and Michigan. Retail cannabis operations are an emerging sector with significant cash flow potential.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", “upon” "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the opening of Eden’s retail cannabis store at the Winnipeg location; the estimated timing of the opening of the Winnipeg location; the expansion of Eden’s business to include a direct-to-customer delivery service; the general outlook of the Winnipeg location and the potential for it to amplify Eden’s brand and loyal following; the Company’s future operations of retail cannabis stores in the United States and Canada; the Company expanding its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing and becoming a fully integrated cannabis company in the United States; the completion of the Company’s currently intended acquisitions; the receipt of all necessary licenses and approvals to operate the Company’s retail locations; the performance of the cannabis industry generally and its cash flow potential; and the proposed future transactions Eden may undertake and their expected timing.

