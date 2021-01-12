Super League’s Winter Wonderland Sees a Blizzard of Engagement and Participation

The Winter Wonderland program, which ran from December 18, 2020 until January 6, 2021, offered Minecraft players a fun-filled snow-covered landscape, complete with holiday-themed structures and a Play Your Way Parkour course, which was supported by Logitech G. The in-game event received more than 8.6 million joins. Throughout just 21 days, gamers spent 165,886 hours within the program, which is the equivalent to 6,912 days or almost 19 years . In addition, the event saw a nearly 45% lift in in-game chat messages within the first 24 hours it was live.

“Super League’s focus on providing fun and engaging in-game experiences for young players has been insanely successful,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “Winter Wonderland’s participation levels were awesome, and only the beginning of what we expect to see in 2021. We have multiple exciting new adventures planned within Minehut for young fans to enjoy that also will continue to offer compelling activation opportunities for our partners.”

About Super League Gaming

