The second GGtoor Chill TCG Showdown kicked off Saturday morning on January 9th. With registration numbers doubling overnight, the tournament started with 311 players – making this among one of the biggest PTCGO events in recent memory! The event was a “compressed” regional style format, with 2 separate phases of swiss rounds, then a clean cut to top 8 single elimination playoff bracket. After the first swiss phase ended, the field was whittled down to 40 players, who played it out for a chance at the top 8 cut.

The second phase was filled with many well-known players from the online tournament scene, and the IRL pros looking for a new home since the pandemic. Pikarom was once again the most played deck in the tournament with 46 players, the ADP being a close second with 44. Eternatus, Centiskorch and LucMetal were the next highest up in the meta, all having about 30 players each. Coalossal saw a large increase in play this past week, driven by recent success from Zach Lesage’s Coalossal list earlier in a recent event.

Our top 40 players in phase two were absolutely filled with talent, which proved to be an incredibly competitive series of matches. The biggest surprise of Swiss was seeing Mad Party emerge as the #1 seed moving into top 8, and a unique Mewtwo/Rillaboom list emerge as the #2 seed! Top cut was dominated by Centiskorch, with 3 of them in top 8, along with 2 Lucmetals, and 1 Eternatus to round out the playoffs. The top matches were cast by Kevin “Mellow_Magikarp” Clemente and Sackett “SackSack17” Brehmer. Both Casters did a fantastic job, and hundreds of viewers tuned in to cheer on their favorite competitors and decks! Many in the top cut were new faces, but one familiar face was Thomas Brophy, who was piloting his classic Centiskorch list, which he has been piloting with success, collecting many 1st and 2nd place finishes throughout the last few months over several online tournaments. All three Centiskorch players blazed their way into top 4, with the Eternatus the only other archetype to make it past the quarterfinals. Thomas Brophy bested FrostBlaze13110 to move into finals, and NicoMF was able to defeat ProcioneKiller03 to meet him there.