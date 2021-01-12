PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Home Exercise Bikes Market Type (Upright Exercise Bike, Recumbent Exercise Bike, Folding Exercise Bike, Dual-Action Stationary Bike) End User (Male, Female) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" According to the report, the global home exercise bikes industry generated $1.21 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2.33 billion in 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Rise in awareness among people regarding physical health, growth in concern for obesity and hypertension, and trend of muscular body building drive the growth of the global home exercise bikes market.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in awareness among people regarding physical health, growth in concern for obesity and hypertension, and trend of muscular body building drive the growth of the global home exercise bikes market. However, high-cost of the exercise bikes hinders the market growth. On the other hand, innovations in the features of home exercise bikes create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6684

Covid-19 Scenario

The covid-19 outbreak led to a sharp decline in the production of the home exercise bikes, which affected the growth of the market.

The prolonged lockdown across the globe also led to shutdown of retail stores, which further hampered the sales of home exercise bikes.

However, the adoption of healthy lifestyle has been increased during lockdown. At the same time the awareness regarding health concerns further increased the popularity of home exercise bikes. This factor has grown the demand for the product and this drift would continue to grow post pandemic as well.

The recumbent bike segment to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the recumbent bike segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the global home exercise bikes market, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to its features such as having low impact on the back of users and being easy to use in general.