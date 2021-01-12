 

Radical global shopping app, Wholee Prime, expands offering to France and Germany

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholee Prime (www.wholeeprime.com), the revolutionary new shopping app storming download charts with over 1 million Google Play downloads, has announced the next phase of its global expansion launch in France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

Since its launch last year, the Singapore based challenger-app has received close to 2 million downloads on Android and iOS, and continues to position itself as a rival to e-commerce titans Amazon and eBay.

The e-commerce platform intends to capitalise on the success it has enjoyed in the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States, where it is emerging as an ethical disruptor challenging the dominance of e-commerce giants. It prides itself on its working relationships with suppliers and clear pricing that reflects the wholesale cost of goods free from exploitative pricing techniques prevalent among competitors.

Uniquely, Wholee provides an innovative global members-only shopping service offering users a zero-mark-up pricing model where they only pay for the production cost on millions of products as set by the manufacturer and not for subsequent distribution and marketing costs.

Commenting on its expansion, a spokesperson said: "Across the world, Coronavirus continues to disrupt people's lives, but its impact will be felt long-after the deployment of an effective vaccine. Wages will be reduced for years to come. It's more important than ever consumers have access to convenient, affordable, and innovative ways to shop that are free from exploitative prices. Wholee is unique in its ability to meet this demand by helping consumers return to an affordable lifestyle. It offers members a fair and transparent model where all they pay is the actual cost to produce the product. We are excited to see the shopping revolution continue to sweep the world with our latest expansion phase.

Available on both Android and iOS, in the UK the app has already overtaken other well-known mobile shopping apps, such as Wish, to be ranked among the most popular free shopping apps on the Android store. The app connects members with over 100,000 manufacturers globally. It offers access to millions of modern consumer fashion and lifestyle products across a range of categories, including clothing; home & living; beauty & grooming; gadget & fashion accessories; automotive accessories; and office stationery.

Members benefit from 24/7 customer service support and access to over a million products subject to Prime benefits, including priority packaging, fast delivery, and air express delivery.

 

 

