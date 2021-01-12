Cambridge Mobile Telematics Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Integration to Facilitate Smartphone Telematics Program Creation

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Cambridge Mobile Telematics, Inc. (CMT), one of the world's largest smartphone telematics providers, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that CMT’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

The National Highway Safety Administration reports that over 3,000 people were killed in motor vehicle accidents as a result of distracted driving in 2017. Despite the gravity of the issue, analysis from CMT based on telematics data has shown that since 2017, phone distraction has risen by 15 percent. Behaviors such as phone distraction and speeding have also recently increased during the pandemic. The sudden change in driving patterns compounded by the discrepancy between states’ reopening policies have made traditional rating factors demonstrably less reliable for loss prediction.

CMT’s smartphone telematics platform, DriveWell, measures driving quality, engages drivers regularly, and helps to reduce their risky behavior by 57 percent. As a result, the DriveWell solution enables insurers to accurately assess drivers’ risk, determine premiums based on the scoring models generated from policyholders’ driving behavior, and support loss prediction.

With CMT’s DriveWell Accelerator for Guidewire PolicyCenter, insurers can:

Quickly and easily implement new telematics-based insurance programs, including mileage-based, behavior-based, and fleet programs;

Attract new customers with Try-Before-You-Buy programs and retain good drivers;

Streamline drivers’ onboarding onto new or existing mobile UBI programs with a one-click registration option that unlocks all onboarding procedures; and

Instantaneously retrieve a driver's behavior score, vehicle score, or combined score.

“We are honored to collaborate with Guidewire to provide our shared customers with an integrated solution that allows them to quickly develop and distribute new smartphone telematics programs,” said Ben Bowne, VP of Global Sales and Partnerships at Cambridge Mobile Telematics. “Our solution, especially when seamlessly integrated with Guidewire, makes it easy for carriers to offer telematics-based programs to reduce risky driving behavior and crashes, improving road safety worldwide.”