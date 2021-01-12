 

Cambridge Mobile Telematics Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Integration to Facilitate Smartphone Telematics Program Creation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 14:55  |  45   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Cambridge Mobile Telematics, Inc. (CMT), one of the world's largest smartphone telematics providers, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that CMT’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

The National Highway Safety Administration reports that over 3,000 people were killed in motor vehicle accidents as a result of distracted driving in 2017. Despite the gravity of the issue, analysis from CMT based on telematics data has shown that since 2017, phone distraction has risen by 15 percent. Behaviors such as phone distraction and speeding have also recently increased during the pandemic. The sudden change in driving patterns compounded by the discrepancy between states’ reopening policies have made traditional rating factors demonstrably less reliable for loss prediction.

CMT’s smartphone telematics platform, DriveWell, measures driving quality, engages drivers regularly, and helps to reduce their risky behavior by 57 percent. As a result, the DriveWell solution enables insurers to accurately assess drivers’ risk, determine premiums based on the scoring models generated from policyholders’ driving behavior, and support loss prediction.

With CMT’s DriveWell Accelerator for Guidewire PolicyCenter, insurers can:

  • Quickly and easily implement new telematics-based insurance programs, including mileage-based, behavior-based, and fleet programs;
  • Attract new customers with Try-Before-You-Buy programs and retain good drivers;
  • Streamline drivers’ onboarding onto new or existing mobile UBI programs with a one-click registration option that unlocks all onboarding procedures; and
  • Instantaneously retrieve a driver’s behavior score, vehicle score, or combined score.

“We are honored to collaborate with Guidewire to provide our shared customers with an integrated solution that allows them to quickly develop and distribute new smartphone telematics programs,” said Ben Bowne, VP of Global Sales and Partnerships at Cambridge Mobile Telematics. “Our solution, especially when seamlessly integrated with Guidewire, makes it easy for carriers to offer telematics-based programs to reduce risky driving behavior and crashes, improving road safety worldwide.”

Seite 1 von 3


Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cambridge Mobile Telematics Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Integration to Facilitate Smartphone Telematics Program Creation Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Cambridge Mobile Telematics, Inc. (CMT), one of the world's largest smartphone telematics providers, has joined …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, ...
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Guidewire Software to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
18.12.20
Guidewire Named Best-in-Class in the Aite Matrix: 2020 U.S. P&C Core Systems Evaluation Report
16.12.20
Texas Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
15.12.20
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients