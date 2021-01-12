Itron to Modernize Natural Gas Distribution System at Pacific Northern Gas (N.E.) in British Columbia

Itron’s AMR solution will streamline PNG(NE)’s meter reading and improve operational efficiency with the ability to remotely read usage data. By deploying AMR, PNG(NE) will ensure employee safety through remote meter reading and enhance customer satisfaction with the ability to collect usage data with greater accuracy.

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that Pacific Northern Gas (N.E.) (PNG(NE)) will deploy Itron’s Automated Meter Reading (AMR) solution, including 500G Encoder Receiver Transmitters (ERTs), to modernize its natural gas distribution system. With Itron’s solution, PNG(NE) will be able to improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of natural gas delivery to its 22,000 natural gas customers.

“PNG(NE)’s goal is to fulfill the energy needs of our customers in the safest, most reliable and most efficient manner,” said Dominic Feenan, director of Operations and Customer Care at PNG(NE). “By deploying Itron’s AMR solution, we will be able to continue to meet this goal, while improving customer satisfaction and employee safety.”

“With decades of experience in bringing safety, efficiency and innovation to natural gas utilities, Itron is a proven provider of natural gas solutions,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “We look forward to collaborating with PNG(NE) to deliver new value and better serve the utility’s energy consumers with our AMR solution.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

