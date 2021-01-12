 

Simulations Plus to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a premier provider of simulation and modeling software and consulting services for pharmaceutical discovery and development, today announced that chief executive officer Shawn O’Connor will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET. In addition to his presentation, Mr. O’Connor will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

This year’s conference will provide shareholders and investors the opportunity to see presentations from nearly 500 leading public and private companies in several structured and user-friendly virtual settings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. O’Connor, please contact Hayden IR at slp@haydenir.com.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc. is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

