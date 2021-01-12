Simulations Plus to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a premier provider of simulation and modeling software and consulting services for pharmaceutical discovery and development, today announced that chief executive officer Shawn O’Connor will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET. In addition to his presentation, Mr. O’Connor will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

This year’s conference will provide shareholders and investors the opportunity to see presentations from nearly 500 leading public and private companies in several structured and user-friendly virtual settings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. O’Connor, please contact Hayden IR at slp@haydenir.com.