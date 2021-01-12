 

McAfee and ASUS Extend Exclusive PC Security Service

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) – McAfee today announced a five-year extended global agreement to be the provider of consumer security on ASUS PCs. ASUS customers who purchase a new PC will receive a comprehensive security service pre-installed on their new PC, an optimized user experience, and will receive security tips and recommendations about how to stay protected from the latest threats.

According to the recent McAfee Labs Threats Report: November 2020, 419 threats were discovered every minute representing a 12% increase from the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, mobile threats rose 15% over the previous quarter highlighting the need for consumers to take the proper steps to ensure their personal information and devices are protected. With new threats created every day, McAfee and ASUS recognized the need to provide peace-of-mind solutions that allow customers to explore their digital world freely.

“As our digital lives become increasingly connected online it’s clear that consumers need comprehensive protection from trusted brands,” said Terry Hicks, executive vice president, consumer business at McAfee. “After a successful five-year partnership with ASUS we’re looking forward to another five years where we will continue to deliver a safe and compelling customer experience for all of their PC customers around the world.”

“ASUS and McAfee have had a great relationship over the years to ensure that ASUS customers have the necessary protection built into their PC,” said ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu. “We felt it was important to move forward with a partner committed to providing an experience that allows consumers to explore and live their digital lives safely. Together with McAfee we can deliver that experience to our customers.”

For more information about McAfee consumer security products please visit http://mcafee.com/.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is a leader in personal security for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee consumer solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protects their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com/consumer

