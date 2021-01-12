 

Agilysys Names New Leadership For EMEA Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 14:59  |  31   |   |   

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS & on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the appointments of Ben Curtis as Managing Director, EMEA and Matthew Prosser as Senior Sales Director in EMEA. Ben and Matthew are charged with accelerating Agilysys’ continued growth in the EMEA region.

Ben brings over 25 years of international hospitality experience in both property management and as a software solution sales executive, most recently as General Manager of Verteda Limited, an Agilysys reseller in EMEA. Ben has a proven track record of developing and executing business growth strategies and a commitment to customer service, most notably working with large customers in the Sports & Entertainment market.

Matthew recently held senior positions at Verteda, including Business Development Director and Sales Director, and was most recently Managing Director for MSL Solutions’ new UK subsidiary following MSL Solutions’ acquisition of Verteda. His hospitality career began over 25 years ago in the Far East and includes senior management roles with 5-star hotels as well as at solution vendor MICROS.

Both Ben and Matthew are rejoining Agilysys as former senior employees of Agilysys Europe prior to Agilysys’ divestiture of its European operations in 2014. Both continued with the divested company, which became Verteda.

“We are excited to welcome Ben and Matthew back to the Agilysys team. With their deep roots in Agilysys solutions and well-established networks, Ben and Matthew will bring robust experience and fresh ideas to help Agilysys grow in EMEA as Agilysys continues to build a strong presence in the global hospitality marketplace,” said Don DeMarinis, SVP, Sales & Marketing – Americas & EMEA.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

Agilysys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agilysys Names New Leadership For EMEA Operations Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS & on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the appointments of Ben Curtis as Managing Director, EMEA and Matthew Prosser as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, ...
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Win-River Resort & Casino Selects Agilysys Solutions To Streamline Guest Self-Service and Improve the Guest Journey
15.12.20
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Implements Agilysys Point of Sale & Cloud-Native Contactless Food Service Management Solutions