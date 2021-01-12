Agilysys Names New Leadership For EMEA Operations

Ben brings over 25 years of international hospitality experience in both property management and as a software solution sales executive, most recently as General Manager of Verteda Limited, an Agilysys reseller in EMEA. Ben has a proven track record of developing and executing business growth strategies and a commitment to customer service, most notably working with large customers in the Sports & Entertainment market.

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS & on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the appointments of Ben Curtis as Managing Director, EMEA and Matthew Prosser as Senior Sales Director in EMEA. Ben and Matthew are charged with accelerating Agilysys’ continued growth in the EMEA region.

Matthew recently held senior positions at Verteda, including Business Development Director and Sales Director, and was most recently Managing Director for MSL Solutions’ new UK subsidiary following MSL Solutions’ acquisition of Verteda. His hospitality career began over 25 years ago in the Far East and includes senior management roles with 5-star hotels as well as at solution vendor MICROS.

Both Ben and Matthew are rejoining Agilysys as former senior employees of Agilysys Europe prior to Agilysys’ divestiture of its European operations in 2014. Both continued with the divested company, which became Verteda.

“We are excited to welcome Ben and Matthew back to the Agilysys team. With their deep roots in Agilysys solutions and well-established networks, Ben and Matthew will bring robust experience and fresh ideas to help Agilysys grow in EMEA as Agilysys continues to build a strong presence in the global hospitality marketplace,” said Don DeMarinis, SVP, Sales & Marketing – Americas & EMEA.

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

