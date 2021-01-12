 

Aleafia Health Launches Portfolio of Exclusive Cultivars

  • Highly sought-after strain Wedding Cake available today
  • BLLRDR is majority-owned by two-time GRAMMY Award winning producer Noah “40” Shebib and original Emblem co-founder Max Zavet
  • Additional near-term expansion of product portfolio with launch of new cannabis 2.0 formats and dried flower in Q1 2021
  • Product launches key accelerator in driving record revenue in Q4 2020

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its portfolio of exclusive cannabis cultivars with highly sought-after strain Wedding Cake. In the Canadian medical cannabis market, it is exclusively available through Emblem Cannabis Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aleafia Health.

Wedding Cake is licensed through a supply agreement with cannabis brand house Robes Cannabis Inc. (dba BLLRDR). GRAMMY Award winning producer and OVO co-founder, Noah “40” Shebib, and Emblem co-founder Max Zavet are BLLRDR’s majority owners.

The launch is part of a broader expansion of the Company’s portfolio of unique cannabis cultivars which will see further strains to enter the adult-use and medical cannabis markets this year.

“The introduction of new products continues to be our most important accelerator in driving further growth in the Canadian market. Today’s launch allows us to strengthen our unique medical patient experience, featuring differentiated formats, physician-led cannabinoid therapy, and same-day delivery,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “We look forward to delivering on further innovative product launches this quarter and throughout 2021.”

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns three significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

