 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Renews its Status as an Affiliate Vendor to the National Association of College Stores

The Company Believes that the Collegiate Retail Market Represents a Potentially Lucrative Opportunity During Calendar Year 2021 and Beyond

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced that its status as an Affiliate Vendor (“Vendor”) has been renewed by the National Association of College Stores (“NACS”).  As a Vendor to the NACS, the Company is part of the most comprehensive group of campus retailers working to provide the best services and selections to College students across the United States.  Over the past year, the Company has received multiple Purchase Orders from College Campus Stores and has continued to experience strong levels of interest from industry buyers.

The National Association of College Stores is the professional trade association of the $10 Billion campus store industry. The NACS represent nearly 4,000 campuses in the U.S. and Canada, and approximately 1,000 companies that supply goods and services to campus stores.  Through groundbreaking educational events, productive Tradeshows, and award-winning publications, the NACS is the gateway to securing new customers and growing your business in the $10 Billion campus market.

The annual NACS Tradeshow attracts more than 22,000 industry stakeholders from around the world. Buyers and sellers come together to conduct business, learn from one another and network. The expo is segmented into six categories: Fuel Equipment & Services, Food Equipment & Foodservice Programs, Candy/Snacks, Facility Development & Store Operations, Merchandise and Technology.

The Company intends to operate a Virtual Exhibitor Booth at the upcoming NACS Campus Market Expo Tradeshow (“NACS Tradeshow”) – February 22nd-26th, 2021.  Recall that last year, February 10th-11th, 2020, the Company operated a main floor Exhibitor Booth (# 518) at the 2020 NACS Tradeshow – which took place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Please see below, the following Credential(s) has been designated to Tauriga Sciences Inc. by the NACS:

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.– NACS Affiliate Vendor ID # 113921

