DGAP-Ad-hoc: DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III: Inside Information 12-Jan-2021 / 15:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Expected redemption of 350,000 non-cumulative Trust Preferred Securities of DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III, Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, on March 8, 2021

ISIN: DE000A0DZTE1

Common Code: 021483095

WKN: A0DZTE

Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt

Today, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main notified DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III that it intends to (i) initiate the redemption of the Class B Preferred Securities, which were issued by DZ BANK Capital Funding LLC III in connection with the issuance of the Trust Preferred Securities and which are held by the Property Trust for DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III, with effect of March 8, 2021 and (ii) call the Debt Securities which were issued by it in connection with the issuance of the Trust Preferred Securities and which are held by DZ BANK Capital Funding LLC III, for redemption with effect of March 8, 2021.

The intended redemption of the Class B Preferred Securities, subject to receipt of the redemption price in full for the Class B Preferred Securities by the Property Trustee, would result in a redemption of the 350,000 non-cumulative Trust Preferred Securities, issued by DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III and having an aggregate liquidation preference amount of EUR 350,000,000, on March 8, 2021 at their liquidation preference amount of EUR 1,000 per Trust Preferred Security plus any accrued and unpaid Trust Capital Payments to (but excluding) the redemption date.

The redemption notices have not yet been given and will be announced at the relevant time.

DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III

c/o DZ BANK, New York Branch

100 Park Avenue, Floor 13

New York, New York 10017

United States of America

For further questions, please contact:

Markus Stachel

Group Head Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)69 7447 9841

Email: Markus.Stachel@dzbank.de

DZ BANK AG

Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank

Platz der Republik

60265 Frankfurt am Main

Federal Republic of Germany

