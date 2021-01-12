 

DGAP-Adhoc DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III: Inside Information

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III: Inside Information

12-Jan-2021 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Ad-hoc-Announcement Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

Expected redemption of 350,000 non-cumulative Trust Preferred Securities of DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III, Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, on March 8, 2021

ISIN: DE000A0DZTE1
Common Code: 021483095
WKN: A0DZTE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt

Today, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main notified DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III that it intends to (i) initiate the redemption of the Class B Preferred Securities, which were issued by DZ BANK Capital Funding LLC III in connection with the issuance of the Trust Preferred Securities and which are held by the Property Trust for DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III, with effect of March 8, 2021 and (ii) call the Debt Securities which were issued by it in connection with the issuance of the Trust Preferred Securities and which are held by DZ BANK Capital Funding LLC III, for redemption with effect of March 8, 2021.

The intended redemption of the Class B Preferred Securities, subject to receipt of the redemption price in full for the Class B Preferred Securities by the Property Trustee, would result in a redemption of the 350,000 non-cumulative Trust Preferred Securities, issued by DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III and having an aggregate liquidation preference amount of EUR 350,000,000, on March 8, 2021 at their liquidation preference amount of EUR 1,000 per Trust Preferred Security plus any accrued and unpaid Trust Capital Payments to (but excluding) the redemption date.

The redemption notices have not yet been given and will be announced at the relevant time.

DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III
c/o DZ BANK, New York Branch
100 Park Avenue, Floor 13
New York, New York 10017
United States of America

For further questions, please contact:

Markus Stachel
Group Head Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)69 7447 9841
Email: Markus.Stachel@dzbank.de
DZ BANK AG
Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
Platz der Republik
60265 Frankfurt am Main
Federal Republic of Germany

Language: English
Disclaimer

