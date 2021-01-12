DGAP-Adhoc DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust II: Inside Information
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust II / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
Ad-hoc-Announcement Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR
Expected redemption of 500,000 non-cumulative Trust Preferred Securities of DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust II, Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, on February 22, 2021
ISIN: DE000A0DCXA0
Common Code: 020140470
WKN: A0DCXA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt
Today, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main notified DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust II that it intends to (i) initiate the redemption of the Class B Preferred Securities, which were issued by DZ BANK Capital Funding LLC II in connection with the issuance of the Trust Preferred Securities and which are held by the Property Trust for DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust II, with effect of February 22, 2021 and (ii) call the Debt Securities which were issued by it in connection with the issuance of the Trust Preferred Securities and which are held by DZ BANK Capital Funding LLC II, for redemption with effect of February 22, 2021.
The intended redemption of the Class B Preferred Securities, subject to receipt of the redemption price in full for the Class B Preferred Securities by the Property Trustee, would result in a redemption of the 500,000 non-cumulative Trust Preferred Securities, issued by DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust II and having an aggregate liquidation preference amount of EUR 500,000,000, on February 22, 2021 at their liquidation preference amount of EUR 1,000 per Trust Preferred Security plus any accrued and unpaid Trust Capital Payments to (but excluding) the redemption date.
The redemption notices have not yet been given and will be announced at the relevant time.
DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust II
c/o DZ BANK, New York Branch
100 Park Avenue, Floor 13
New York, New York 10017
United States of America
For further questions, please contact:
Markus Stachel
Group Head Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)69 7447 9841
Email: Markus.Stachel@dzbank.de
DZ BANK AG
Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
Platz der Republik
60265 Frankfurt am Main
Federal Republic of Germany
12-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust II
|100 Park Avenue, Floor 13
|10017 New York
|United States
|Phone:
|069-7447-1005
|Fax:
|069-7447-2826
|E-mail:
|info@dzbank.de
|Internet:
|www.dzbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DCXA0
|WKN:
|A0DCXA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1159416
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1159416 12-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
0 Kommentare