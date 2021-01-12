 

ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings after the market close on February 16, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on February 17 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com and will be available for replay.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Barrilito, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, Foroni, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Mead, PowerA, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra, Wilson Jones and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

