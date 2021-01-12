Study Shows Financial Services Organizations’ Push Towards Hybrid Cloud Model is Built On Private Cloud Investments

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced the financial services industry findings of its third annual Enterprise Cloud Index Report, measuring organizations’ plans for adopting private, hybrid and public clouds. The findings point to a digital transformation within the industry, with half of respondents (50%) reporting that COVID-19 caused them to increase their investment in hybrid cloud.

In the industry’s five-year outlook, hybrid cloud is the only IT model showing positive growth among financial company respondents, and it is expected to increase by 39% in that timeframe. In addition, 43% of financial services companies plan to increase their investment in private cloud over the next year, 10% higher than the global average (33%) – pinpointing that private cloud adoption is crucial to creating a modern hybrid cloud.