Amwell Psychiatric Care (APC) Launches to Support Hospitals and Health Systems Address the Behavioral Health Gap

Amwell, (NYSE: AMWL) a national telehealth leader, today announced the launch of Amwell Psychiatric Care, a solution that provides hospitals and health systems with on-demand and scheduled telepsychiatry services. The solution addresses the growing need for behavioral healthcare across the U.S. APC offers behavioral health support and clinical expertise from Asana Integrated Medical Group, which became part of Amwell in 2019 as part of its acquisition of Aligned Telehealth. Asana Integrated Medical Group has been recognized with The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Behavioral Healthcare Accreditation, making it one of just a few virtual care organizations to receive this honor for behavioral health. This designation exemplifies the company’s continued commitment to delivering quality patient care.

“We are facing a behavioral health epidemic, exacerbated by a shortage of care professionals to meet patient needs. With Amwell Psychiatric Care we are addressing this problem head-on by bolstering the preparedness and resources of hospitals and health systems – the channels most overwhelmed by individuals suffering from mental illness and representing the largest cost burden to our health system,” said Dr. Peter Antall, Chief Medical Officer, Amwell. “It’s an honor to have our commitment to quality care in this space recognized by The Joint Commission and we look forward to continuing to enrich and expand our behavioral and psychiatric care offerings.”

With a focus on hospital and healthcare facility-based telepsychiatry services, APC offers 24/7 coverage by board-certified psychiatrists with industry-leading response times. APC aims to improve Emergency Department throughput, help health systems avoid costly admissions or transfers, and expedite patient discharge by rapidly evaluating psychiatric patients. APC enables psychiatrists to promptly assess and treat psychiatric patients via telehealth, empowering other health system providers to be able to remain focused on medically critical patients.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Asana Integrated Medical Group for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”