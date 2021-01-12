 

Amwell Psychiatric Care (APC) Launches to Support Hospitals and Health Systems Address the Behavioral Health Gap

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Amwell, (NYSE: AMWL) a national telehealth leader, today announced the launch of Amwell Psychiatric Care, a solution that provides hospitals and health systems with on-demand and scheduled telepsychiatry services. The solution addresses the growing need for behavioral healthcare across the U.S. APC offers behavioral health support and clinical expertise from Asana Integrated Medical Group, which became part of Amwell in 2019 as part of its acquisition of Aligned Telehealth. Asana Integrated Medical Group has been recognized with The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Behavioral Healthcare Accreditation, making it one of just a few virtual care organizations to receive this honor for behavioral health. This designation exemplifies the company’s continued commitment to delivering quality patient care.

“We are facing a behavioral health epidemic, exacerbated by a shortage of care professionals to meet patient needs. With Amwell Psychiatric Care we are addressing this problem head-on by bolstering the preparedness and resources of hospitals and health systems – the channels most overwhelmed by individuals suffering from mental illness and representing the largest cost burden to our health system,” said Dr. Peter Antall, Chief Medical Officer, Amwell. “It’s an honor to have our commitment to quality care in this space recognized by The Joint Commission and we look forward to continuing to enrich and expand our behavioral and psychiatric care offerings.”

With a focus on hospital and healthcare facility-based telepsychiatry services, APC offers 24/7 coverage by board-certified psychiatrists with industry-leading response times. APC aims to improve Emergency Department throughput, help health systems avoid costly admissions or transfers, and expedite patient discharge by rapidly evaluating psychiatric patients. APC enables psychiatrists to promptly assess and treat psychiatric patients via telehealth, empowering other health system providers to be able to remain focused on medically critical patients.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Asana Integrated Medical Group for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

Seite 1 von 3


American Well Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amwell Psychiatric Care (APC) Launches to Support Hospitals and Health Systems Address the Behavioral Health Gap Amwell, (NYSE: AMWL) a national telehealth leader, today announced the launch of Amwell Psychiatric Care, a solution that provides hospitals and health systems with on-demand and scheduled telepsychiatry services. The solution addresses the growing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
4
Amwell - ein neuer Player auf dem US-Telehealth Markt