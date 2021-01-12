Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, sold approximately 57,500 gold equivalent ounces1 (“GEOs”) comprised of approximately 44,500 gold ounces, 461,000 silver ounces and 1,800 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements during its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020 (“second quarter”). Second quarter stream sales were slightly higher than the previous guidance range of 52,000 to 57,000 GEOs. The Company had approximately 29,500 GEOs in inventory at the end of the second quarter consisting of 21,500 gold ounces, 485,000 silver ounces and 400 tonnes of copper. Inventory at the end of the second quarter was higher than the previous guidance range of 23,000 to 28,000 GEOs primarily due to timing of deliveries.

RGLD Gold AG’s average realized gold, silver and copper prices for the second quarter were $1,880 per ounce, $24.16 per ounce, and $6,995 per tonne ($3.17 per pound), respectively, compared to $1,897, $22.97, and $6,494 ($2.95), respectively, in the prior quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“first quarter”). Cost of sales was approximately $432 per GEO for the second quarter using the quarterly average silver-gold ratio of approximately 77 to 1 and copper-gold ratio of approximately 0.26 tonnes per ounce, compared to cost of sales of $389 per GEO in the first quarter. Cost of sales is specific to our streaming agreements and is the result of the Company’s purchase of gold, silver or copper for cash payments at a set contractual price, or a percentage of the prevailing market price of gold, silver or copper when purchased.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned interests on 189 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.