 

Comtech Announces a Contract Renewal Worth $1.6 Million with a Tier-One U.S. Mobile Network Operator

January 12, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation, and communication technologies, announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal 2021, its Location Technologies group, a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, has finalized a one-year renewal agreement with a tier-one U.S. mobile network operator for hosted location-based services (“LBS”) platforms. The renewal agreement is worth $1.6 million.

“We continue to create strong, long-lasting industry partnerships by supporting and creating new applications and services with our expertise in location technologies,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Comtech is dedicated to staying ahead of all changes in these technologies and bringing our customers the very best LBS possible for the long term.”

The Location Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechlocation.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

