Ichor Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and View for First Quarter 2021; as Well as Timing of Q4 Conference Call

Revenue of approximately $245 million, at the high end of the guidance range, and our 7 th consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth.

consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth. Positive cash flows from operations, with total cash of approximately $253 million at year-end 2020 and total debt of approximately $202 million.

Total cash at year-end 2020 also reflects approximately $139 million in net proceeds received from the December 9, 2020 equity offering of 4.6 million shares (including the overallotment option exercised in full on December 11, 2020). Excluding these proceeds, the net increase in cash over the third quarter was $35 million. For the first quarter of 2021, Ichor expects continued sequential revenue growth over the fourth quarter of 2020, with total sales currently expected to be in the range of $240 to $260 million.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Information

Just after 1:00pm Pacific Time on February 2nd, Ichor will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings press release. Ichor will conduct a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 results and business outlook at 1:30pm Pacific Time that afternoon. The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on Ichor's investor website, ir.ichorsystems.com, after the market close on February 2nd.

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of Ichor's website at ir.ichorsystems.com or go to the live link at https://webcasts.eqs.com/ichorholdings20210202/en. After the event, the on-demand webcast will be available at the same link. To listen to the conference call live via telephone, please call (877) 407-0989 (domestic) or +1 (201) 389-0921 (international), and reference meeting number 13714461.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Our product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also manufacture precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to our customers, as well as certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to our customers. This vertically-integrated portion of our business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA.