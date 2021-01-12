 

Sabra Health Care REIT Appoints Katie Cusack to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 15:05  |  33   |   |   

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced the appointment of Katie Cusack to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Cusack currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Cornell Capital LLC, a $4 billion private investment firm with offices in New York and Hong Kong. From 2007 to 2020, Ms. Cusack served in various capacities at Credit Suisse, including Chief Operating Officer for the Investment Banking Division in both Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa, and as the Head of Ultra-High Net Worth Coverage. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Ms. Cusack served as a Managing Director at MTS Health Partners LP, where she provided strategic advisory services to corporate clients in the health care services industry. She began her banking career at Goldman Sachs in the Mergers & Acquisitions group and Principal Investing Area.

Ms. Cusack serves in a volunteer capacity as a trustee of Hudson Guild, a Chelsea-based settlement house providing social services to over 14,000 New Yorkers.

Ms. Cusack holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a BA in East Asian Studies from Princeton University.

Commenting on Ms. Cusack’s appointment to the Board, Rick Matros, CEO and Chairman, said, “I first became acquainted with Katie when I engaged MTS as an advisor during the Sun Healthcare Group bankruptcy and subsequent restructuring. Since then I have enjoyed watching the journey her career has taken her on. She has been successful with every move she has made. Katie brings a unique skill set and perspective to Sabra and with the recent additions of Clif Porter and Ann Kono to the Board we have materially broadened the depth, strength and diversity of the Sabra Board. As we enter our second decade, and with the promotion of Michael Costa announced today, we believe we are positioned to move forward with a leadership team second to none.”

About Sabra

Sabra operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a “REIT”) that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

Sabra Health Care REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sabra Health Care REIT Appoints Katie Cusack to its Board of Directors Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced the appointment of Katie Cusack to its Board of Directors. Ms. Cusack currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Cornell Capital LLC, a $4 billion private investment firm with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Sabra Health Care REIT Appoints Michael Costa as Chief Accounting Officer
05.01.21
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference and the Stifel 2021 Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference
21.12.20
Sabra Health Care REIT Appoints Ann Kono to Board of Directors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.03.20
3
Ein Gesundheitsreit mit Zukunftspotenzial für die Buy and Hold Strategie