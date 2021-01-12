Sabra Health Care REIT Appoints Katie Cusack to its Board of Directors

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced the appointment of Katie Cusack to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Cusack currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Cornell Capital LLC, a $4 billion private investment firm with offices in New York and Hong Kong. From 2007 to 2020, Ms. Cusack served in various capacities at Credit Suisse, including Chief Operating Officer for the Investment Banking Division in both Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa, and as the Head of Ultra-High Net Worth Coverage. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Ms. Cusack served as a Managing Director at MTS Health Partners LP, where she provided strategic advisory services to corporate clients in the health care services industry. She began her banking career at Goldman Sachs in the Mergers & Acquisitions group and Principal Investing Area.

Ms. Cusack serves in a volunteer capacity as a trustee of Hudson Guild, a Chelsea-based settlement house providing social services to over 14,000 New Yorkers.