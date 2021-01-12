Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) (“Silvergate” or the “Company”), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Monday, January 25, 2021, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8471, and requesting to be joined to the Silvergate Capital Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 25, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13714504. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 8, 2021.