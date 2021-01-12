 

PagerDuty Strengthens Its Board of Directors With Appointment of Google VP Bonita Stewart

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced the appointment of Bonita Stewart to its Board of Directors. Stewart brings to the PagerDuty team more than 20 years of experience leading multi-billion dollar operations, accelerating digital technology adoption and driving digital transformation at scale.

Bonita Stewart (Photo: Business Wire)

Stewart currently serves as Vice President of Global Partnerships at Google, where she oversees the company’s global partnerships team for the largest US publishers across Search, Mobile Apps, Broadcast, Commerce, News, Telecommunications and Domains. The first African American woman appointed to a VP role at Google, Stewart brings decades of experience in marketing and technology, combined with a strong partner ecosystem background from major corporations in the IT and automotive fields. Stewart also offers significant public company board experience, having served on the Board of Directors of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) since 2018 and Decker Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) since 2014. Prior to Google, Stewart served as Director of Interactive Communications, Chrysler Group (now known as Daimler AG), and during that time Chrysler Group was named Interactive Marketer of the Year by Ad Age. Prior to this she spent a decade in sales and marketing management positions at IBM.

“Bonita is a fantastic culture fit with our board and brings tremendous at-scale leadership experience to PagerDuty. Her experience building market presence and partner ecosystems, and scaling larger global operations make me proud to add her to our board,” said Jennifer Tejada, PagerDuty CEO. “A trailblazer in the industry, her decision to join our board is also an endorsement of our efforts to build a diverse business and create equal opportunity in tech and beyond.”

Named a Woman to Watch in Tech by Crain’s, Stewart has spent her career breaking barriers. She pioneered the concept of Howard West, a computer science immersion program for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), powered by Google. While with IBM, she founded One Moment in Time, introducing a new concept in women’s formal wear rentals with a view toward national franchising. Stewart received her BA with honors from Howard University and her MBA from Harvard Business School. In 2020, she co-authored, “A Blessing: Women of Color Teaming Up to Lead, Empower and Thrive.”

“PagerDuty leads the way in making life better for teams tasked with managing complex digital operations in real-time. The company’s focus on customer devotion, coupled with its progressive approach to building a balancing team at all levels aligns with my goal of moving the tech industry towards inclusion to drive better business outcomes,” said Stewart. “I believe we’re at the beginning of a new era in tech, and I look forward to joining Jennifer and her team as PagerDuty continues to lead by example.”

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

