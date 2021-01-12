 

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update

Business Wire
12.01.2021, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, today provided a corporate update in advance of the company’s presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

“I am very excited about what 2021 holds for Mirum. In the first quarter alone, we expect to complete our rolling NDA submission for maralixibat, taking us one step closer to making this medicine available to patients with Alagille syndrome, and expect to initiate three randomized studies of maralixibat and volixibat in new indications,” said Chris Peetz, president and chief executive officer at Mirum. “Today we are announcing key progress in maralixibat launch readiness and further expansion of the volixibat program into primary biliary cholangitis with an additional, potentially registrational, randomized study.”

2021 Pipeline Highlights

- Expects completion of rolling new drug application (NDA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus associated with Alagille syndrome in the first quarter of 2021.

- Ongoing review of the marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for maralixibat in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, type 2 (PFIC2) in Europe.

- Anticipates randomizing patients into three clinical studies in the first quarter of 2021:

  • Phase 2a/2b study (OHANA) of volixibat for the treatment of intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy.
  • Phase 2b study (VISTAS) of volixibat for the treatment of pruritus associated with primary sclerosing cholangitis.
  • Phase 2 study (EMBARK) of maralixibat for the treatment of biliary atresia.

- Planning to initiate a Phase 2b study of volixibat for the treatment of pruritus associated with primary biliary cholangitis in the second half of 2021.

Corporate Highlights - Strategically Financed for Growth

- Cash, cash equivalents and investments of $231.8 million at end of 2020, including:

  • Gross proceeds of $75 million from follow-on public offering of common stock in the fourth quarter.
  • Gross proceeds of $60 million, including a $10 million equity investment, from the funding arrangement with Oberland Capital in the fourth quarter.

- Access to up to an additional $150 million from the Oberland Capital funding arrangement to support maralixibat potential launch and pipeline expansion.

