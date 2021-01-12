Regions customers can order the cards or checks celebrating the Tide’s championship following a highly successful 2020-21 season. (Photo: Business Wire)

Current Regions customers can now order their commemorative cards or checks at any Regions branch or by calling 1-800-REGIONS. The cards are also available through the Regions YourPix Studio at this link or at www.regions.com/gobama. Checks are available through Regions’ online banking platform and www.ordermychecks.com. New customers can request the debit cards or checks when they open an account.

“Last night was an amazing finish to an amazing football season – one that was unlike any other season we’ve seen before,” said Scott Peters, head of Consumer Banking for Regions. “This is a proud moment for Crimson Tide fans, especially after all the challenges that athletic programs have endured during the pandemic. As the official bank of the Southeastern Conference, we are thrilled to see the National Championship trophy remain in the SEC, and we are honored to help Alabama fans celebrate with these custom-designed cards and checks that reflect the Tide’s tradition of excellence.”

The debit cards are available for order at a cost of $10. The commemorative Champions Debit Card can be used with all Regions Bank consumer checking accounts. The total cost for commemorative checks may vary based on customers’ locations and account types (Note: Discounts may not apply; price will be disclosed at time of order.).

In addition to the National Championship cards, Regions offers a number of other collegiate debit cards for select SEC universities as well as Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Regions’ branch-banking footprint.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $145 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005403/en/