 

#RollTide Regions Bank Offers National Championship Debit Cards and Checks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Regions Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of exclusive debit cards and checks celebrating the Alabama Crimson Tide’s victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005403/en/

Regions customers can order the cards or checks celebrating the Tide’s championship following a highly successful 2020-21 season. (Photo: Business Wire)

Regions customers can order the cards or checks celebrating the Tide’s championship following a highly successful 2020-21 season. (Photo: Business Wire)

Current Regions customers can now order their commemorative cards or checks at any Regions branch or by calling 1-800-REGIONS. The cards are also available through the Regions YourPix Studio at this link or at www.regions.com/gobama. Checks are available through Regions’ online banking platform and www.ordermychecks.com. New customers can request the debit cards or checks when they open an account.

“Last night was an amazing finish to an amazing football season – one that was unlike any other season we’ve seen before,” said Scott Peters, head of Consumer Banking for Regions. “This is a proud moment for Crimson Tide fans, especially after all the challenges that athletic programs have endured during the pandemic. As the official bank of the Southeastern Conference, we are thrilled to see the National Championship trophy remain in the SEC, and we are honored to help Alabama fans celebrate with these custom-designed cards and checks that reflect the Tide’s tradition of excellence.”

The debit cards are available for order at a cost of $10. The commemorative Champions Debit Card can be used with all Regions Bank consumer checking accounts. The total cost for commemorative checks may vary based on customers’ locations and account types (Note: Discounts may not apply; price will be disclosed at time of order.).

In addition to the National Championship cards, Regions offers a number of other collegiate debit cards for select SEC universities as well as Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Regions’ branch-banking footprint.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $145 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

Regions Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

#RollTide Regions Bank Offers National Championship Debit Cards and Checks Regions Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of exclusive debit cards and checks celebrating the Alabama Crimson Tide’s victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. This press release features multimedia. View the full release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Improving Credit, Boosting Financial Health: Regions Bank Launches Virtual Financial Fitness Fridays
04.01.21
Regions Provides Free Tools to Financially Start the Year Off Right
22.12.20
Regions to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on January 22, 2021