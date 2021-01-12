JetBlue Introduces Its New Airbus A220-300 with Stunning Design Features and Industry-Leading Onboard Customer Experience

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today introduced the all-new onboard experience which will soon greet customers aboard the airline’s Airbus A220-300, a next-generation aircraft which combines style and substance with its game-changing economics and a custom-created cabin design customers will love. The first of 70 A220s JetBlue has on order was delivered to the airline’s home at John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 5 in New York on December 31, with its interior revealed for the first time today.

Welcome aboard JetBlue’s A220 aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)

“With the A220 we’ve taken a state-of-the-art aircraft and added our award-winning touch to bring to life an experience only JetBlue could dream up,” said Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty, JetBlue. “We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our newest aircraft, with incredible onboard comfort, one-of-a-kind design elements and unparalleled entertainment and connectivity.”

Spacious Seats

JetBlue’s A220 is outfitted with the Collins Meridian seat, customized around customer feedback and featuring a number of design elements with comfort and convenience in mind. And, in a first for the airline’s fleet, seating is arranged in a two-by-three configuration. Whether traveling as a couple or a family, JetBlue’s newest plane has multiple seating options for all party sizes.

140 seats with an expanded width of 18.6 inches, the widest available for a single aisle aircraft and the widest in JetBlue’s fleet.

Six rows of Even More Space seating

Enhanced cushion comfort and adjustable headrests with premium Ultraleather, a softer, more breathable vegan leather material.

Contoured seatback design at knee level creating additional living space for every customer.

Custom designed seatback storage with mesh pockets, perfectly sized for water bottles and loose items.

Easy-to-reach in-seat power, featuring AC, USB-A, and USB-C ports.

Keeping Customers Connected

JetBlue will build on its reputation as an industry leader in inflight entertainment options with Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity. With this system, JetBlue will offer every customer aboard the A220 expanded and personalized entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies (b). JetBlue is the first airline to receive an A220 with Viasat connectivity and only US carrier with free high speed Fly-Fi on every plane, providing Customers with the ability to connect an unlimited number of devices and stream, surf, or chat during the entire flight, from gate to gate.