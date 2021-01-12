James J. Orozco Joins Lazard as a Managing Director, Financial Advisory

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that James J. Orozco has joined Lazard’s Financial Advisory business as a Managing Director covering financial sponsors, effective immediately. Based in San Francisco, Mr. Orozco joins from GCA Advisors, where he served as a Managing Director.

“As the market opportunity for private equity in the US continues to grow, the addition of James Orozco to our financial sponsors coverage team will strengthen Lazard's depth and breadth of expertise across large cap, cross cap, and middle market private equity funds,” said Peter Orszag, CEO of Financial Advisory, Lazard. “James is an experienced banker with a proven track record of success and deep relationships with many of the most important private equity firms in the U.S., particularly in the technology, media and telecom industries.”