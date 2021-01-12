James J. Orozco Joins Lazard as a Managing Director, Financial Advisory
Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that James J. Orozco has joined Lazard’s Financial Advisory business as a Managing Director covering financial sponsors, effective immediately. Based in San Francisco, Mr. Orozco joins from GCA Advisors, where he served as a Managing Director.
“As the market opportunity for private equity in the US continues to grow, the addition of James Orozco to our financial sponsors coverage team will strengthen Lazard's depth and breadth of expertise across large cap, cross cap, and middle market private equity funds,” said Peter Orszag, CEO of Financial Advisory, Lazard. “James is an experienced banker with a proven track record of success and deep relationships with many of the most important private equity firms in the U.S., particularly in the technology, media and telecom industries.”
Prior to joining Lazard, Mr. Orozco served 17 years with GCA Advisors, where he established and led its Financial Sponsors practice in the U.S. and managed a portion of GCA’s venture capital and private equity relationships in its Capital Markets Group. Mr. Orozco started his career at Robertson Stephens in the Capital Markets Group in 2001, after receiving a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University.
About Lazard
Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.
