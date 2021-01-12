 

Keys Soulcare Shines at Full Wattage With Six New Offerings

12.01.2021, 15:00  |  52   |   |   

In case no one told you this yet today: you are infinitely capable of great things, big dreams and beautiful outcomes. ~Alicia Keys

Keys Soulcare new dermatologist-developed clean skincare offerings. Photo Courtesy: Keys Soulcare

Today, Keys Soulcare shines at full wattage unveiling six new dermatologist-developed clean skincare offerings, after debuting the first three in December 2020. Created with 15-time Grammy-Award winning artist, producer, actress, and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys, and board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of clean beauty pioneer WƎLL PEOPLE, Dr. Renée Snyder, the offerings are inspired by Alicia’s own skincare journey and love of ancient beauty rituals.

“I’ve learned I can see people with my eyes, but it’s the spirit that shines through that makes someone beautiful,” says Alicia Keys. “Beauty is about how we connect, how we check in with our spirits, how we accept and love ourselves. It’s paying attention to the parts inside you can’t see but you feel. This is what Keys Soulcare is about.”

“The initial idea was to create a skincare line,” reveals Keys Soulcare President Kory Marchisotto. “But it soon became clear that Alicia’s vision had the power to transcend beauty, to create something deeper, and that is when we became divinely aligned around our vision to blaze a new trail in beauty with Alicia as our guiding light.”

The new collection features the Golden Cleanser, Be Luminous Exfoliator, Harmony Mask, Reviving Aura Mist, Comforting Balm and Fragrance-Free Skin Transformation Cream, and joins the Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Obsidian Facial Roller and Skin Transformation Cream. All offerings are dermatologist-developed, clean and cruelty-free, with each product intentionally bearing a soul-empowering affirmation.

DERMATOLOGIST-DEVELOPED, CLEAN FORMULAS

All Keys Soulcare offerings deliver clean, effective formulas that are also gentle on the skin. Formulated without 1,680 substances restricted by the FDA and European Union Cosmetics Regulation Guidelines, the offerings are free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, formaldehydes, among many other ingredients (see the full list).

SKIN-NOURISHING INGREDIENTS

Inspired by ancient beauty rituals, time-honored minerals and botanicals like malachite, manuka honey, and hojicha powder are combined with modern ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and bakuchiol to create highly efficacious formulas gentle enough for all skin types.

