 

Global Sourcing Hits Record High in Q4, ISG Index Finds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021   

Global demand for technology and business services reached a record high in the fourth quarter, as the sourcing industry continues to recover from its pandemic-related downturn, according to the latest state-of-the industry report from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Data from the ISG Index, which measures commercial outsourcing contracts with annual contract value (ACV) of $5 million or more, show fourth-quarter ACV for the combined global market (both as-a-service and managed services) reached $16.0 billion, up 13 percent over last year and up 9 percent from the third quarter.

“Demand is picking up and deals are moving forward as businesses adjust to the pandemic and look ahead to the economy reopening more fully now that vaccines have arrived,” said Steve Hall, president of ISG. “But the recovery will be hit-or-miss in the short term because of how the virus has affected different countries and industries. Enterprises continue to focus on cost takeout and applying savings to digital initiatives. Agility, resiliency and transformation are common themes.”

In the fourth quarter, managed services ACV was $7.2 billion, the segment’s first quarter above $7 billion since the fourth quarter of 2019. Large deals in the manufacturing sector and in the DACH region produced better-than-expected growth of 3 percent. Within managed services, IT outsourcing (ITO) advanced 14 percent, to $5.7 billion, while business process outsourcing (BPO) slumped 27 percent, to $1.4 billion. A total of 455 contracts were signed in the quarter, up 6 percent over last year. That figure includes five mega deals (contracts with ACV of more than $100 million) totaling $1.7 billion.

Fourth-quarter ACV for cloud-based services (as-a-service) climbed 24 percent, to a record $8.8 billion, as enterprises signed larger and longer-term contracts with major technology providers. Much of the growth came from infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), up 32 percent, to a record $6.5 billion. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) rose 5 percent, to $2.3 billion.

2021 Forecast

ISG is forecasting the market for cloud-based services will grow 20 percent globally in 2021, and the market for managed services will grow 3 percent.

“2021 looks to be another year of robust growth for the hyperscalers, as they continue to push into the enterprise space with long-term agreements, especially in Europe,” said Hall. “Growing contract backlogs will provide a sustainable and steady source of revenue for many years down the line and enable the industry leaders to target underpenetrated markets.”

