Neuropathix, Inc. Appoints World-Renowned Pain Management Clinician Dr. Daniel Richman to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Richman is a world-renowned, board-certified attending anesthesiologist and pain management physician. Since 1991, Dr. Richman has been in practice at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in the Department of Anesthesiology, Critical Care and Pain Management. Dr. Richman is also an assistant attending and clinical instructor within the Tri-Institutional Pain Management Fellowship in conjunction with New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. For the past 15 years, Dr. Richman has consistently been rated among Castle Connolly Top Doctors as an expert in pain management in the New York City metropolitan area.

"As we have been driving closer and closer to positioning our leading drug candidate KLS-13019 into clinical trials, it was important for us to have a leading pain management clinician of Dr. Richman’s caliber involved with our unique non-opioid technology for the treatment of neuropathic pain. Dr. Richman’s achievements and peer acknowledgments over his most impressive career speak for themselves. We are grateful for his acceptance to join our scientific advisory board, and most importantly, his invaluable knowledge that will be imparted upon the construction of our clinical protocols for our leading drug candidate KLS-13019, a non-opioid solution as a potential to treat chronic inflammation and neuropathic pain,” said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Neuropathix, Inc.

Additionally, Dr. Richman specializes in orthopedic-related pain management with a specific interest in managing conditions related to the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine. He is an expert in interventional treatments such as epidural steroid injections, diagnostic nerve blocks both under fluoroscopic and ultrasound guidance, radiofrequency denervation, sympathetic blockade and discography. Dr. Richman has extensive knowledge of managing advanced pain with implantable technology such as intrathecal pumps and spinal cord stimulators. His positive experience in prescribing medical cannabis for difficult neuropathic pain spurred his interest in exploring more extensive cannabidiol (CBD) applications for nerve pain.