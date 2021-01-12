 

Neuropathix, Inc. Appoints World-Renowned Pain Management Clinician Dr. Daniel Richman to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuropathix, Inc. ("Neuropathix" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announced today that it has appointed pain management expert Dr. Daniel Richman to the Company’s Board of Advisors.

Dr. Richman is a world-renowned, board-certified attending anesthesiologist and pain management physician. Since 1991, Dr. Richman has been in practice at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in the Department of Anesthesiology, Critical Care and Pain Management. Dr. Richman is also an assistant attending and clinical instructor within the Tri-Institutional Pain Management Fellowship in conjunction with New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. For the past 15 years, Dr. Richman has consistently been rated among Castle Connolly Top Doctors as an expert in pain management in the New York City metropolitan area.

"As we have been driving closer and closer to positioning our leading drug candidate KLS-13019 into clinical trials, it was important for us to have a leading pain management clinician of Dr. Richman’s caliber involved with our unique non-opioid technology for the treatment of neuropathic pain. Dr. Richman’s achievements and peer acknowledgments over his most impressive career speak for themselves. We are grateful for his acceptance to join our scientific advisory board, and most importantly, his invaluable knowledge that will be imparted upon the construction of our clinical protocols for our leading drug candidate KLS-13019, a non-opioid solution as a potential to treat chronic inflammation and neuropathic pain,” said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Neuropathix, Inc.

Additionally, Dr. Richman specializes in orthopedic-related pain management with a specific interest in managing conditions related to the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine. He is an expert in interventional treatments such as epidural steroid injections, diagnostic nerve blocks both under fluoroscopic and ultrasound guidance, radiofrequency denervation, sympathetic blockade and discography. Dr. Richman has extensive knowledge of managing advanced pain with implantable technology such as intrathecal pumps and spinal cord stimulators. His positive experience in prescribing medical cannabis for difficult neuropathic pain spurred his interest in exploring more extensive cannabidiol (CBD) applications for nerve pain.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neuropathix, Inc. Appoints World-Renowned Pain Management Clinician Dr. Daniel Richman to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Neuropathix, Inc. ("Neuropathix" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announced today that it has appointed pain management expert Dr. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board