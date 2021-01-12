 

Great Lakes to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investors Conference

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, today announced that it will present at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20th at 11:00 am C.S.T. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com

Chief Executive Officer and President, Lasse Petterson, and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Marinko will provide an exclusive corporate presentation, followed by a live Q&A session. A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on Great Lakes website, www.gldd.com, under Events on the investor relations page.

The Company

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions.  In its over 130-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free (IIF) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Company’s culture. The Company’s commitment to the IIF culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount. 

Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com – an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

For further information contact:
Tina Baginskis
Director, Investor Relations
630-574-3024


