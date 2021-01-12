Draganfly Selected by Knightscope to Integrate Mobile Vital Sign Screening Technology into its Autonomous Security Robots

Founded in Silicon Valley, Knightscope is a leader in developing autonomous security capabilities with a vision to one day be able to predict and prevent crime disrupting the $500 billion security industry. The technology is a profound combination of self-driving technology, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Los Angeles, CA., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Knightscope, Inc. (“Knightscope”) has selected to implement Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence technology into its autonomous security robots and embedded applications.

The technology implemented by Draganfly can measure key vital signs. The system uses an advanced microcontroller to perform sophisticated image processing in real time, while consuming less than 50W of electrical power. Despite its small size and power consumption, this fully featured system has a web-based API that works seamlessly with Knightscope’s in autonomous operating platform.

The system is made in the USA adhering to required security protocols and follows FDA approved processes.

“This technology will enable real-time vital sign screening which has become a critical component in providing our clients with a comprehensive public safety solution’” said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO of Knightscope. “We chose Draganfly’s because of their commitment to providing the best, most secure and accurate vital signs screening available.”

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Knightscope to deliver our Vital Intelligence technology within their autonomous security robots,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “The combination of our technologies is a solution that provides a new level of public safety and security.”

