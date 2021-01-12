 

Alpha Lithium Provides Drilling Update For Tolillar Lithium Project in Argentina

12.01.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce that it has completed drilling operations on the first well of its planned six-well drilling program. This is an important first step towards the extraction and processing of brine from Alpha’s 100% owned, 27,500-hectare Tolillar Salar.

The Company started drilling the first of a six-well, three-phase drilling program at the start of December (see press release December 1, 2020) and it was completed just prior to shutting down for Christmas. After satisfying necessary COVID-testing requirements, the entire crew has now returned to location to commence flow-back and clean-out of the wellbore. Once completed, the crew and rig will move to the second location of Phase One.

A summary of the Company’s Three Phase drilling plan is provided below:

Phase One: Two shallow wells (less than 100 meters) designed to test and confirm geophysical targets on the east and west peripheries of the Tolillar Salar. Management elected to drill these targets first, as they were fully permitted and drill-ready. The primary objective for these two wells is to confirm lithium grades and further refine the Company’s hydrogeological model.

Phase Two: Up to two medium-depth wells (between 250 and 400 meters) designed to test geophysical targets on the eastern side of Tolillar Salar, which have not previously been tested, other than very shallow lithium tests that were performed by the previous salar owners. The primary objectives of Phase Two drilling are to confirm lithium grades and production flow rates for the 10 km2 extension into the southern portion of the salar. Following a short reapplication process for the expired drilling license for these locations, the Company has been informed that the license has recently been re-granted by the Argentine government.

Phase Three: Up to two deep wells (greater than 400 meters). Management is eager to drill these wells, as the last round of geophysics (see press release November 10, 2020) identified a new, thick, deep horizon in the southern part of the Tolillar Salar. This deep horizon has been found to be highly productive and contain exceptionally high lithium concentrations on the nearby Hombre Muerto Salar. The primary objective is to identify the geological, chemical and deliverability properties of this new, high-impact horizon. The Company has applied for a license to drill on these two locations and expects to receive approval shortly.

