 

Canasil Resumes Drilling at the La Esperanza Silver-Gold Project in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canasil Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CLZ, DB Frankfurt: 3CC, “Canasil” or the “Company”) announces that drilling has resumed after the year-end holidays at the La Esperanza silver-gold-zinc-lead project in southern Durango and northern Zacatecas States, Mexico. The first drill hole of the planned program, ES-20-22, was completed prior to the year-end on the SE strike extension of the La Esperanza vein to a depth of 171.60 metres and assay results are pending. The second drill hole, ES-21-23, is now in progress. Past drilling on the La Esperanza vein, located in the southeast of the project area, has returned excellent results, identifying high-grade mineralized zones open along strike in both directions to the NW and SE, and to depth. The current drill program is focused on testing extensions of these zones along strike and to depth, and is designed to expand the mineralized envelope delineated to date. The project is exceptionally well located in a region with world-class silver-gold mines and deposits and presents the opportunity for discovery of a significant high-grade silver-gold-zinc-lead epithermal vein deposit.

The La Esperanza vein outcrops for 150 metres and has seen past artisanal mining to a depth of 100 metres below the vein outcrop. Airborne geophysics and the surface alteration signature indicate that the buried vein structure may extend up to five kilometres along a NW-SE strike. The vein textures and symmetry of the vein observed in past drill intercepts suggest a well-developed epithermal environment hosting high-grade gold, silver, zinc and lead mineralization. Drilling to date has delineated the La Esperanza vein mineralized envelope over a strike distance of 425 metres and to a depth of 350 metres. The planned drill program is designed to expand this envelope in both directions along strike from and below prior drill holes, with details previously announced in the Company’s news release dated December 15, 2020, and available on the Company’s website at www.canasil.com/properties/mexico_properties/la_esperanza .

About La Esperanza Silver-Gold-Zinc-Lead Project, Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico:

The La Esperanza silver-gold-zinc-lead project covers 14,916 hectares, located 100 km SSE of the city of Durango in southern Durango and northern Zacatecas States, Mexico. The project is easily accessible from Canasil’s operating base in Durango with excellent infrastructure. The project is located on the well-recognized world class Fresnillo silver belt, hosting a number of prominent silver mines such as the San Martin-Sabinas mines of Grupo Mexico and Industrias Peñoles, the La Colorada mine of Pan American Silver Corp., Fresnillo PLC’s Fresnillo mine, and the Fresnillo-MAG Silver Corp. Juanicipio mine.

