Capricor Collaborates with Lonza for the Development of CAP-1002, its Cell Therapy Candidate for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Other Indications

—Capricor to leverage Lonza’s expertise in technology transfer and development of cellular therapies to take CAP-1002 through potential product launch and commercial supply—

—Process development to take place in Lonza’s Houston (TX) center of excellence—

LOS ANGELES and BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics, (NASDAQ: CAPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of the first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of serious diseases, and Lonza today announced that the companies have entered into an agreement for the development of CAP-1002, its leading clinical asset using allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells (CDC) technology for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and complications arising from COVID-19.

“As we continue to expand our manufacturing efforts for CAP-1002, our lead cell therapy product candidate, this collaboration with Lonza provides us with a partner which has world-class expertise in technology transfer and an established track record of commercializing biologics,” said Linda Marbán, Chief Executive Officer of Capricor. “We are excited because this is an important step in our ability to potentially bring CAP-1002 closer to commercialization and allows us to bring this important therapy to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as quickly as possible, if approved.”

CAP-1002 completed the positive HOPE-2 phase 2 clinical trial and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of DMD. CAP-1002 also received FDA acceptance of its IND application for a phase 2 clinical trial of CAP-1002 in patients with COVID-19 in August 2020, as announced by Capricor.

“Capricor’s lead candidate CAP-1002 is demonstrating efficacy in late-stage clinical studies to significantly benefit patients,” said Alberto Santagostino, SVP, Head of Cell and Gene Technologies, Lonza. “We will leverage our process development expertise and industrial manufacturing capabilities to enable Capricor to scale this therapy and make it available to patients globally, once approved for commercialization.”

The agreement aims to expand Capricor’s manufacturing capacity for potential late-stage clinical trials and commercialization. Operations will begin with a tech-transfer to Lonza’s Houston (TX) center of excellence, where Lonza will perform process development activities for late-clinical and commercial-scale GMP manufacturing of CAP-1002.