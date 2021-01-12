 

Builders Mutual Insurance Selects Duck Creek Suite OnDemand to Increase Speed to Market and Operational Agility

12.01.2021   

Commercial insurer focused exclusively on the construction industry moves to increase efficiency and productivity with cutting-edge SaaS solutions

Boston, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) announced today that existing customer Builders Mutual, one of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast’s leading writers of commercial insurance for the construction industry, has made a significant step in their digital transformation efforts, selecting the Duck Creek Suite OnDemand and Duck Creek Industry Content to enhance their online customer experience and maximize internal efficiencies.

OnDemand is Duck Creek’s cloud-based, SaaS delivery solution for all Duck Creek applications, providing all services, support, and computing resources carriers need. By combining Duck Creek’s P&C applications and content, the Duck Creek Platform’s low-code configuration tools and open architecture, and SaaS delivery, insurers gain the ability for everyone in their organizations to be more productive and self-reliant in their roles, empowered to move faster, and more nimble in taking advantage of market opportunities.

“Builders Mutual strives to deliver exceptional agent and customer experiences, with a focus on relationships and efficient operations,” said Alan Mercaldo, CIO of Builders Mutual. “Speed to market, modern technology, and the alignment of our company values and culture to Duck Creek's were key factors in our decision to go with the Duck Creek Suite and Duck Creek OnDemand. This includes the ability to keep our commercial lines competitive, which is what Duck Creek Industry Content will provide to enhance our current product development and maintenance processes.”

Duck Creek Industry Content consists of pre-built commercial lines bureau content from ISO, AAIS, AIB, NCCI, and independent workers’ compensation bureaus, Line of Business Kits, as well as implementation accelerators and integrations with third-party solution providers that enable carriers to rapidly launch new products and meet evolving customer needs.

“We are thrilled that Builders Mutual has chosen to grow their relationship with Duck Creek by investing in everything our Suite has to offer modern insurers,” said Jeff Wargin, Chief Product Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “Automating many key processes will enable the carrier to focus on their agents and insureds instead of managing legacy systems and handling tedious manual processes, and we look forward to helping them continue their success.”

About Builders Mutual Insurance

Headquartered in North Carolina, Builders Mutual is one of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast’s leading writers of commercial insurance for the construction industry. In 2019, the Company was named to the prestigious Ward's 50 group of top performing companies for its outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance over a five-year period (2014-2018).  Since its inception, Builders Mutual has broadened its territory beyond North Carolina to include the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The company provides coverage to more than 27,000 policyholders through more than 5,000 sales agents and employs more than 370 staff from its Raleigh headquarters. Learn more at buildersmutual.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617-624-3295
prechichi@racepointglobal.com 

CONTACT: Sam A. Shay
Duck Creek Technologies
+1 (857) 201-5784
sam.shay@duckcreek.com

Disclaimer

