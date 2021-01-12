Regional Business Shentel Joins Leading Global Community of MEF 3.0 Certified Carrier Ethernet Providers

MEF is a non-profit industry forum of network, cloud, and technology providers that develops standards and certifications to empower growth in enterprise digital infrastructure and technology. “The MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Certified Service Provider certification is a validation of network performance. It sets Shentel apart from its competitors by providing higher-valued services that are capable of meeting a customer’s unique service demands,” said Harris Duncan, Vice President of Engineering and Construction at Shentel.

EDINBURG, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) is a leading provider of fiber-optic services in the Mid-Atlantic region, connecting cities, communities and businesses to each other and the rest of the world. The company announced today that they have achieved MEF 3.0 certification, an internationally recognized certification for Ethernet network services. Shentel is now one of just 31 service providers in the world with this certification.

Nan Chen, MEF President, says that achieving MEF 3.0 certification is a reason to celebrate. She explains, “The large number of MEF 3.0 certifications celebrated today represents a key milestone on our journey to develop a global federation of dynamic, trusted and certified services that power enterprise digital transformation. I wish to congratulate each service provider for achieving MEF 3.0 certification and demonstrating their commitment to delivering innovative solutions with compelling value for customers.”

“Shentel is proud to have achieved this stringent level of certification that will benefit both our Enterprise and Carrier clients,” said Craig Venable, Vice President of Commercial Sales, Shentel Business. “Our commercial team looks forward to continuing to provide carrier-grade Ethernet services to meet the ever-growing digital demands from businesses across the rural markets we serve.”

Shentel’s corporate mission is to provide rural communities the same advanced communications technologies and services as those found in larger metropolitan areas. In keeping with this commitment, Shentel Business provides the most advanced data and communications solutions to organizations of all sizes in underserved markets in the Mid-Atlantic region, specializing in delivering robust, sophisticated and scalable connectivity solutions.

To learn more about Shentel’s MEF 3.0 certification or find out if your multi-location business can benefit from new carrier-grade Ethernet connectivity, visit https://shentelbusiness.com/.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable and fiber optic networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

About MEF

An industry association of 200 member companies, MEF is driving development of a global federation of dynamic, trusted, and certified services that power enterprise digital transformation. MEF 3.0 services are designed to provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. MEF 3.0 services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV. MEF produces service standards, LSO frameworks, LSO APIs, MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Showcases, and certification programs for services, technologies, and professionals. MEF 3.0 work will enable automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, Optical Transport, IP, SD-WAN, SD-WAN Security, and other Layer 4-7 services across multiple provider networks. For more information: https://www.MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @MEF_Forum.

Media Contact:

Angela Washington, Shentel

540-984-5117

Angela.Washington@emp.shentel.com