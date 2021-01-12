Path to LDT for prenatal genetic test of positive NIPT cases presented



100% concordance with standard cytogenetic and molecular methods in genetic diseases reported

Resolution of undiagnosed rare diseases using OGM in US, Europe and China described

Inter-site/operator/instrument reproducibility and 100% data concordance measured

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that day one of its five-day Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium featured six Saphyr users presenting their results and experiences using the Saphyr system for optical genome mapping (OGM) to analyze the genomes of patients with genetic disease. The presentations by scientists and clinicians from leading hospitals and medical research institutions in Europe, the US and China discussed results on prenatal testing, infertility, and a wide variety of constitutional genetic disorders.

Ravindra Kolhe, MD, PhD, Vice-Chairman of Pathology at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University described his progress in developing a laboratory developed test (LDT) for prenatal testing with Saphyr as a confirmatory diagnostic test for positive NIPT tests. Results from his study showed 100% concordance between OGM and the current gold standard, the combination of karyotyping, fluorescent in-situ hybridization (FISH) and chromosomal microarray (CMA). In addition, he reported that Saphyr data yielded a substantial amount of clinically relevant insights that go beyond the results with traditional methods. Dr. Kolhe analyzed five samples at two separate locations to evaluate site-to-site reproducibility and optical genome mapping showed 100% inter-site, inter-operator and inter-instrument reproducibility, with 100% data concordance between the sites. He reported that LDTs developed on Saphyr have an advantage because of reduced hands-on time compared to conventional methods, faster turn-around time, lower cost compared to the combination of standard methods, and overall provide actionable information that is faster and less expensive.

Laila El Khattabi, PharmD PhD, Associate Professor at the University of Paris, presented on her previously published clinical validation study with Saphyr on 85 samples, a collaboration between three hospitals in France and one in the Netherlands. Her study consisted of patients with intellectual disability, infertility, a family history of genetic abnormalities, and prenatal samples. The 85 samples carried a total of 100 chromosomal abnormalities of various types. She concluded that Saphyr is 100% concordant with the combination of the standard cytogenetic tools, with an easier technical and analytical process, better resolution of breakpoints allowing for the identification of affected genes, and an easier interpretation because there is no overload of irrelevant sequence variants of unknown significance, which is common with sequencing.