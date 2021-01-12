 

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Announces 4th Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACBI) announces today that it will release fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, January 21, 2021 after the stock market closes.  The Company will hold a conference call at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, January 22, 2021 to discuss its financial results, highlights and outlook. 

For access to the call, dial 1-833-685-0902. For international participants, dial 1-412-317-5737. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Atlantic Capital’s website at www.atlanticcapitalbank.com or by clicking here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/acbi210122.html.

About Atlantic Capital
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), with assets of $2.9 billion, is a publicly-traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital is a 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work and Best Banks to Work For recipient. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

Investor Relations:
Patrick T. Oakes
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Email: Patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com 
Phone: 404.995.6050

Corporate Communications:
Ashley C. Carson
Executive Vice President
Business and Not-for-Profit Banking, Corporate and Community Affairs
Email: Ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com 
Phone: 404.995.6050


