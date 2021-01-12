Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Announces 4th Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACBI) announces today that it will release fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, January 21, 2021 after the stock market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, January 22, 2021 to discuss its financial results, highlights and outlook.



For access to the call, dial 1-833-685-0902. For international participants, dial 1-412-317-5737. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Atlantic Capital’s website at www.atlanticcapitalbank.com or by clicking here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/acbi210122.html.