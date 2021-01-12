Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Provides Status Update on Loan Deferrals

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime” or “its”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today a status update on loan deferrals within its portfolio. The Company is seeing positive trends as loans continue to exit deferment.

As of December 31, 2020, Principal and Interest (“P&I”) deferrals decreased to $37.1 million or 0.7% of the total loan portfolio. An additional 3.4% of our portfolio is comprised of loans that are paying full interest and escrow, and only deferring principal payments.