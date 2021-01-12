 

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Provides Status Update on Loan Deferrals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime” or “its”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today a status update on loan deferrals within its portfolio. The Company is seeing positive trends as loans continue to exit deferment.

As of December 31, 2020, Principal and Interest (“P&I”) deferrals decreased to $37.1 million or 0.7% of the total loan portfolio. An additional 3.4% of our portfolio is comprised of loans that are paying full interest and escrow, and only deferring principal payments.

Mr. Kenneth J. Mahon, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, commented, “We are encouraged by the positive trends we are seeing in our loan portfolio. The decrease in our deferrals is a result of our ability to work closely with our borrowers towards reasonable resolutions.”

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
The Company had $6.62 billion in consolidated assets as of September 30, 2020. The Bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has 28 retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau and Suffolk Counties, New York. More information on the Company and the Bank can be found on Dime's website at www.dime.com.

Contact: Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
718-782-6200 extension 5909


Dime Community Bancshares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Provides Status Update on Loan Deferrals BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime” or “its”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today a status update on loan deferrals within …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board