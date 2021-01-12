 

Berkeley Lights Launches Opto Plasma B Discovery 4.0 to Accelerate Therapeutic Antibody Discovery Against Difficult Targets

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in Digital Cell Biology, today announced the Opto Plasma B Discovery 4.0 workflow. Opto Plasma B Discovery 4.0 is the industry’s premier antibody discovery workflow by advancing from B cells to lead molecules in just 1 week.

This workflow enables our customers to:

  • Sample 4x more of the relevant biodiversity, screening up to 100,000 cells
  • Functionally test with highly sensitive cell-based assays
  • Recover not only sequences, but also re-expressed molecules without requiring costly gene synthesis and bacterial cloning
  • Increase the probability of success against hard-to-hit targets such as GPCRs and Ion Channels

By leveraging our proprietary OptoSeq Barcoded BCR, we enable rapid, accurate sequencing of paired heavy/light chain antibody genes by DNA fragmentation, NGS sequencing, and bioinformatics analysis. Additionally, Opto BCR Rapid Re-expression can be leveraged to rapidly re-express over one thousand antibodies in just one week to confirm their function in plate-based assays, reducing the cost and labor associated with gene synthesis and bacterial cloning.

“Our customers are facing great challenges today, trying to find therapeutics against very difficult targets such as GPCRs for cancer and neurological disorders, while working under extreme timeline pressure. Opto Plasma B Discovery 4.0 workflow is a game changer,” said Eric Hobbs, Ph.D., CEO of Berkeley Lights. “In 1 week from a sera positive mouse, our customers can now discover and advance lead molecules for hard-to-hit targets in one integrated workflow on the Berkeley Lights Beacon system. In addition to re-expressed molecules, we also provide sequences to our customers for further acceleration of these candidates to market by immediately initiating antibody engineering and cell line development efforts.”

About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights’ Beacon and Lightning systems and Culture Station instrument are FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Berkeley Lights or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Berkeley Lights undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s products, including the performance of Company workflows such as the Opto Plasma B Discovery 4.0 workflow, see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

