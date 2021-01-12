Pluralsight Acquires Next Tech to Accelerate Skills Development through Hands-On Experiences

“Digital transformation is no longer a nice to have but a need to have. For large enterprises to successfully navigate their own digital transformations, they have to invest in the skills of their team and hands-on skill development can be a powerful tool in delivering a faster path to upskilling and reskilling,” said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “There’s no question hands-on skill development can make a big impact on results and the acquisition of Next Tech enables us to offer a more comprehensive solution by combining video content from our expert authors with complementary hands-on experiences. Next Tech is a powerful addition to strengthen our value proposition with our customers by providing an all-in-one offering and we are excited to welcome them to the team.”

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology workforce development company, today announced it has acquired Next Tech , a San Diego, California provider of cloud-based computing environments, enabling the authoring and hosting of labs in software development, data science and machine learning.

The acquisition of Next Tech enables Pluralsight to strengthen its technology skills platform for customers by integrating hands-on experiences directly into existing content from its network of world-renowned technology experts. Research shows that hands-on skill development can dramatically accelerate the learning process, and combining hands-on opportunities with Pluralsight’s expert content will enable Pluralsight’s customers and their teams to accelerate their skills transformations. For large enterprises with significant skills development needs, the combination of hands-on experiences with on-demand content in Pluralsight Skills provides the most efficient way to upskilling and reskilling teams.

“I’m proud of what we have built at Next Tech and all of the opportunities we have created for learners over the past six years,” said Saul Costa, Founder of Next Tech. “What started out as an auto-grading tool for a former professor has developed into a full platform for immersive, hands-on skill development. I’m incredibly excited to join Pluralsight to bring hands-on experiences and accelerate the path to developing tech skills for large enterprises around the world.”

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), visit pluralsight.com .

