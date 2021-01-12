 

Pluralsight Acquires Next Tech to Accelerate Skills Development through Hands-On Experiences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology workforce development company, today announced it has acquired Next Tech, a San Diego, California provider of cloud-based computing environments, enabling the authoring and hosting of labs in software development, data science and machine learning.

“Digital transformation is no longer a nice to have but a need to have. For large enterprises to successfully navigate their own digital transformations, they have to invest in the skills of their team and hands-on skill development can be a powerful tool in delivering a faster path to upskilling and reskilling,” said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “There’s no question hands-on skill development can make a big impact on results and the acquisition of Next Tech enables us to offer a more comprehensive solution by combining video content from our expert authors with complementary hands-on experiences. Next Tech is a powerful addition to strengthen our value proposition with our customers by providing an all-in-one offering and we are excited to welcome them to the team.”

The acquisition of Next Tech enables Pluralsight to strengthen its technology skills platform for customers by integrating hands-on experiences directly into existing content from its network of world-renowned technology experts. Research shows that hands-on skill development can dramatically accelerate the learning process, and combining hands-on opportunities with Pluralsight’s expert content will enable Pluralsight’s customers and their teams to accelerate their skills transformations. For large enterprises with significant skills development needs, the combination of hands-on experiences with on-demand content in Pluralsight Skills provides the most efficient way to upskilling and reskilling teams.

“I’m proud of what we have built at Next Tech and all of the opportunities we have created for learners over the past six years,” said Saul Costa, Founder of Next Tech. “What started out as an auto-grading tool for a former professor has developed into a full platform for immersive, hands-on skill development. I’m incredibly excited to join Pluralsight to bring hands-on experiences and accelerate the path to developing tech skills for large enterprises around the world.”

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), visit pluralsight.com.

Media Contact

Pluralsight PR
Ben Veghte
Director, Communications        
ben-veghte@pluralsight.com


Pluralsight Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pluralsight Acquires Next Tech to Accelerate Skills Development through Hands-On Experiences SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology workforce development company, today announced it has acquired Next Tech, a San Diego, California provider of cloud-based computing environments, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Pluralsight Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Pluralsight, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – PS
14.12.20
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 Billion

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
4
IT Online Bildung für jeden? Pluralsight