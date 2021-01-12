 

Sangoma Technologies Provides Update on Ransomware Attack, Expects No Material Impact on Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 15:03  |  51   |   |   

MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSXV: STC), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service (“CaaS”) solutions, today provided a further update regarding its ongoing investigation into the data breach announced on December 24, 2020.

Sangoma has not experienced any service interruptions or outages as a result of the cyber attack that targeted the Company, and all customers continue to use the full suite of Sangoma’s products and services, normally. In addition to the Company’s own investigation, a highly experienced team of third-party cybersecurity experts has to date, uncovered no indication of security threats related to the cyber attack that could create any additional risk for Sangoma’s customers from using our products, nor any evidence to suggest that any intellectual property has been compromised.

“While this cyber attack has admittedly created a significant amount of work for us, the most important thing I’d like to stress to our investors is that our underlying business has not changed at all and remains strong,” said Bill Wignall, President and CEO of Sangoma. “We continue to receive and process orders normally, our existing customers continue to use our products without interruption, we continue to win new subscribers as usual, we’re still building out our CaaS cloud solutions and there has been no change in our support to our clients. Importantly, we have seen no discernible impact on order flow since December 24, and as a result, we currently do not expect that the cyber attack will have any material impact on sales or on opportunities in our pipeline.”

Mr. Wignall continued: “Our Company remains focused on delivering sustainable growth and profit while executing on the exciting acquisition opportunities in front of us. Of course, we continue to work with urgency to complete our investigation into this incident, and we’ve taken numerous actions to support those whose information was compromised in the resulting data breach. I’m highly confident that Sangoma will emerge from this incident stronger than ever, and I look forward to providing a detailed update when we report our second-quarter results next month.”

Seite 1 von 4
Sangoma Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sangoma Technologies Provides Update on Ransomware Attack, Expects No Material Impact on Sales MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSXV: STC), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service (“CaaS”) solutions, today provided a further update regarding its ongoing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
Sangoma Technologies Provides Update Regarding Data Breach
24.12.20
Sangoma Technologies Confirms Data Breach as Result of Ransomware Attack