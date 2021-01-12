Sangoma Technologies Provides Update on Ransomware Attack, Expects No Material Impact on Sales

Sangoma has not experienced any service interruptions or outages as a result of the cyber attack that targeted the Company, and all customers continue to use the full suite of Sangoma’s products and services, normally. In addition to the Company’s own investigation, a highly experienced team of third-party cybersecurity experts has to date, uncovered no indication of security threats related to the cyber attack that could create any additional risk for Sangoma’s customers from using our products, nor any evidence to suggest that any intellectual property has been compromised.

“While this cyber attack has admittedly created a significant amount of work for us, the most important thing I’d like to stress to our investors is that our underlying business has not changed at all and remains strong,” said Bill Wignall, President and CEO of Sangoma. “We continue to receive and process orders normally, our existing customers continue to use our products without interruption, we continue to win new subscribers as usual, we’re still building out our CaaS cloud solutions and there has been no change in our support to our clients. Importantly, we have seen no discernible impact on order flow since December 24, and as a result, we currently do not expect that the cyber attack will have any material impact on sales or on opportunities in our pipeline.”

Mr. Wignall continued: “Our Company remains focused on delivering sustainable growth and profit while executing on the exciting acquisition opportunities in front of us. Of course, we continue to work with urgency to complete our investigation into this incident, and we’ve taken numerous actions to support those whose information was compromised in the resulting data breach. I’m highly confident that Sangoma will emerge from this incident stronger than ever, and I look forward to providing a detailed update when we report our second-quarter results next month.”