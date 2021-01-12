Mytheresa Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering

MUNICH, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ("Mytheresa" or the "Company"), the parent company of the Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced that it has launched the initial public offering of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is offering 15,647,059 ADSs to the public. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the Company. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,347,058 of its ADSs at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per ADS. Mytheresa has applied to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MYTE."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and UBS Securities LLC are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Jefferies LLC is acting as co-manager and Cowen and Company LLC is acting as passive bookrunner for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will only be made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 Telephone: 866-803-9204 Email: prospectuseq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.