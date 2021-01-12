Dominion Radiology Associates Selects Spok Go to Improve Radiologist and Physician Collaboration

DRA is a professional physician owned practice that provides subspeciality diagnostic imaging, interventional radiology and other radiology-based supervision and interpretation services in the Greater Richmond Region and Hampton Roads/Chesapeake region of Virginia.

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, announced that Dominion Radiology Associates, PLLC (DRA) has selected the Spok Go cloud-native communication platform to activate care team collaboration between radiologists and referring physicians.

“It is essential for us to securely communicate and collaborate with our referring physicians throughout our service regions,” said Dr. Neil Green, chief medical informatics officer at Dominion Radiology Associates. “Spok Go allows us to quickly and efficiently communicate by secure messaging of text, photos or video to a smartphone or web portal in order to expedite imaging test results. This collaboration with ordering providers allows us to further our mission of providing the best care to our patients.”

“Not only does Spok have the secure collaboration solution we need, but the team was extremely responsive and easy to work with,” said Christopher Snyder, chief operating officer at Dominion Radiology Associates. “We are looking forward to this continued partnership and utilizing the capabilities of Spok Go in the years to come.”

“We are pleased that an organization with as strong of a reputation as Dominion Radiology Associates chose Spok as a trusted partner,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “We are confident the capabilities of Spok Go will activate and support both internal and external care team communication for this organization. We are honored that Spok will play a key role in helping achieve both enhanced provider and patient satisfaction for DRA.”

About Dominion Radiology Associates

Dominion Radiology Associates is a physician-owned practice providing high-quality, high-value medical imaging services to residents of Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina. The group has more than 45 providers, including board-certified, fellowship-trained physicians who have graduated from some of the most respected radiology programs in the U.S., with training and experience in neuroradiology, musculoskeletal/body imaging, oncology, cardiac, breast imaging and other subspecialties. Through its collaboration with Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, the practice has served patients at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Imaging’s Kingsborough and Kempsville locations and the Jennings Outpatient Center. For more information, visit dominionradiology.com.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go and Spok Care Connect platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok solutions. When seconds count and patients’ lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005017/en/