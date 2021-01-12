 

Dominion Radiology Associates Selects Spok Go to Improve Radiologist and Physician Collaboration

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 15:05  |  31   |   |   

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, announced that Dominion Radiology Associates, PLLC (DRA) has selected the Spok Go cloud-native communication platform to activate care team collaboration between radiologists and referring physicians.

DRA is a professional physician owned practice that provides subspeciality diagnostic imaging, interventional radiology and other radiology-based supervision and interpretation services in the Greater Richmond Region and Hampton Roads/Chesapeake region of Virginia.

“It is essential for us to securely communicate and collaborate with our referring physicians throughout our service regions,” said Dr. Neil Green, chief medical informatics officer at Dominion Radiology Associates. “Spok Go allows us to quickly and efficiently communicate by secure messaging of text, photos or video to a smartphone or web portal in order to expedite imaging test results. This collaboration with ordering providers allows us to further our mission of providing the best care to our patients.”

“Not only does Spok have the secure collaboration solution we need, but the team was extremely responsive and easy to work with,” said Christopher Snyder, chief operating officer at Dominion Radiology Associates. “We are looking forward to this continued partnership and utilizing the capabilities of Spok Go in the years to come.”

“We are pleased that an organization with as strong of a reputation as Dominion Radiology Associates chose Spok as a trusted partner,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “We are confident the capabilities of Spok Go will activate and support both internal and external care team communication for this organization. We are honored that Spok will play a key role in helping achieve both enhanced provider and patient satisfaction for DRA.”

About Dominion Radiology Associates

Dominion Radiology Associates is a physician-owned practice providing high-quality, high-value medical imaging services to residents of Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina. The group has more than 45 providers, including board-certified, fellowship-trained physicians who have graduated from some of the most respected radiology programs in the U.S., with training and experience in neuroradiology, musculoskeletal/body imaging, oncology, cardiac, breast imaging and other subspecialties. Through its collaboration with Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, the practice has served patients at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Imaging’s Kingsborough and Kempsville locations and the Jennings Outpatient Center. For more information, visit dominionradiology.com.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go and Spok Care Connect platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok solutions. When seconds count and patients’ lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter. 

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc. 

Spok Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dominion Radiology Associates Selects Spok Go to Improve Radiologist and Physician Collaboration Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, announced that Dominion Radiology Associates, PLLC (DRA) has selected the Spok Go cloud-native communication platform to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity