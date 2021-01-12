Entravision Announces Participation in NobleCon17

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced that Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19th. The Company’s presentation will begin at 12:45 pm PT.

A video replay of the presentation will be available the following day on Entravision’s Investor Relations website at https://www.entravision.com/investor/. For more information on the conference please visit noblecon17.com.