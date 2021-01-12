 

Missouri’s Second-Largest County Selects Tyler Technologies’ Appraisal Software and Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 15:17  |  53   |   |   

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement valued at $17.9 million with Jackson County, Missouri, for Tyler’s CLT Appraisal Services and iasWorld computer-assisted mass appraisal (CAMA) software. Tyler will be executing a complete reappraisal for the entire county, along with annual property data maintenance over the next two years.

“We are pleased that Tyler will bring its expertise in mass appraisal and advanced technology to create efficiencies and streamline processes related to appraisal for our county,” said Gail McCann Beatty, assessment director, Jackson County. “It will be a large undertaking over the next couple of years, and we’re confident that Tyler can help us manage each step of the appraisal process to ensure accurate property evaluations for our constituents.”

Jackson County’s current CAMA software is a legacy solution that has been in place for decades. The county evaluated several options to replace its solution with one that is more user-friendly and comprehensive. It ultimately selected Tyler’s iasWorld solution because of its stability and proven track record in large jurisdictions similar to Jackson County. Tyler’s iasWorld solution will help the county manage every step of the property appraisal process while also optimizing daily operations, managing and analyzing assessment data, and helping to generate fair, equitable, and defendable property valuations.

In addition to implementing Tyler’s iasWorld software, Tyler will provide its CLT Appraisal Services to conduct a complete reappraisal for all properties in the county. Bringing more than 80 years of in-depth industry experience to mass appraisal, Tyler’s specialists will physically inspect, collect data, and capture images on all types of properties to produce customized mass appraisal reports.

“By combining our mass appraisal services with our advanced CAMA solution, we will be able to assist Jackson County every step of the way in its reappraisal initiative,” said Mark Hawkins, president of Tyler’s Appraisal & Tax Division. “We are eager to deliver a solution that is comprehensive while also being user-friendly for the county’s staff.”

Jackson County is located in western Missouri and includes the city of Kansas City. It is the second most-populous county in the state, with a population of approximately 705,000. Tyler also provides its Incode financials solution to the county.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Tyler Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Missouri’s Second-Largest County Selects Tyler Technologies’ Appraisal Software and Services Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement valued at $17.9 million with Jackson County, Missouri, for Tyler’s CLT Appraisal Services and iasWorld computer-assisted mass appraisal (CAMA) software. Tyler will be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Tyler Technologies Named to 2021 GovTech 100 List
05.01.21
Maine Launches e-Filing in Select Courts With Tyler Technologies’ eFileMaine Solution
23.12.20
Tyler Technologies to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
22.12.20
Tyler Technologies to Provide Case Management Solution to Akron Municipal Court in Ohio
15.12.20
Tyler Technologies to Provide Tax Billing and Collection System to Shelby County, Tennessee

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.06.20
1
Tyler Technologies