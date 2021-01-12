Missouri’s Second-Largest County Selects Tyler Technologies’ Appraisal Software and Services

“We are pleased that Tyler will bring its expertise in mass appraisal and advanced technology to create efficiencies and streamline processes related to appraisal for our county,” said Gail McCann Beatty, assessment director, Jackson County. “It will be a large undertaking over the next couple of years, and we’re confident that Tyler can help us manage each step of the appraisal process to ensure accurate property evaluations for our constituents.”

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement valued at $17.9 million with Jackson County, Missouri, for Tyler’s CLT Appraisal Services and iasWorld computer-assisted mass appraisal (CAMA) software. Tyler will be executing a complete reappraisal for the entire county, along with annual property data maintenance over the next two years.

Jackson County’s current CAMA software is a legacy solution that has been in place for decades. The county evaluated several options to replace its solution with one that is more user-friendly and comprehensive. It ultimately selected Tyler’s iasWorld solution because of its stability and proven track record in large jurisdictions similar to Jackson County. Tyler’s iasWorld solution will help the county manage every step of the property appraisal process while also optimizing daily operations, managing and analyzing assessment data, and helping to generate fair, equitable, and defendable property valuations.

In addition to implementing Tyler’s iasWorld software, Tyler will provide its CLT Appraisal Services to conduct a complete reappraisal for all properties in the county. Bringing more than 80 years of in-depth industry experience to mass appraisal, Tyler’s specialists will physically inspect, collect data, and capture images on all types of properties to produce customized mass appraisal reports.

“By combining our mass appraisal services with our advanced CAMA solution, we will be able to assist Jackson County every step of the way in its reappraisal initiative,” said Mark Hawkins, president of Tyler’s Appraisal & Tax Division. “We are eager to deliver a solution that is comprehensive while also being user-friendly for the county’s staff.”

Jackson County is located in western Missouri and includes the city of Kansas City. It is the second most-populous county in the state, with a population of approximately 705,000. Tyler also provides its Incode financials solution to the county.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

