 

Product News Onto Innovation Announces New Inspection Platform for Leading-Edge Process Control and Device Reliability

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced the availability of its new Dragonfly G3 inspection platform designed to meet the most advanced 2D and 3D sensitivity requirements for advanced packaging and specialty device manufacturers. The first Dragonfly G3 system was delivered to a leading OSAT partner in the fourth quarter of 2020. Orders received from a leading CMOS image sensor (CIS) manufacturer will be shipped in the first quarter of 2021 along with additional evaluation units to logic and memory customers.

The Dragonfly G3 platform includes a newly designed optical system with sub-micron resolution, greatly improving 2D defect detection capability in either bright field, dark field or Clearfind illumination modes. In addition to greater sensitivity, the system scans more than 30% faster than the previous platform. It also utilizes a redesigned 3D metrology system called the LT-200, using a revolutionary dual head design that improves the 3D bump measurement throughput up to 50%. Onto Innovation software further differentiates this solution with Discover Defect software, which provides a process control suite in real time for an expanding range of complex applications in 5G, high-performance computing, and complex DRAM packages.

Dr. Ju Jin, vice president and general manager of Onto Innovation’s inspection business said, “This new suite of products provides our leading-edge customers with the technology they need to develop and produce high performance products in two rapidly growing markets: high-end specialty devices; and advanced system-in-packages also referred to as chiplets. In these markets we have seen rapid reductions in feature sizes. These reductions require more sensitive tools providing repeatable and accurate data.

“The growing specialty device market, which includes next-generation power devices, RF filters, amplifiers, CIS and lidar sensors, now requires process control equipment beyond the capabilities of legacy systems in order to detect smaller and new defect types,” Jin continued. “The capabilities of the new Dragonfly platform were an important factor in our recent win at a second high-end CIS manufacturer. The incumbent tools were unable to see these low contrast defects of interest on critical layers. Our new optical resolution demonstrated that it was able to detect these defects repeatably at high volume manufacturing speed to improve yield.”

