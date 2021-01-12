 

Baristas Munchie Magic Expands to California, Marking the Third State Now Delivering Ben & Jerry's, Snacks, and Hot Food to Customers in L.A. and Anaheim

Seattle, WA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

via NewMediaWire -- Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC:BCCI) is expanding into California, adding to its more than fifty locations in Washington State and Oregon delivering Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, snacks, and hot foods to customers via delivery partners DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. www.baristas.tv  www.munchiemagic.com 

The newest of the rapidly expanding Munchie Magic virtual restaurants delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream, snacks, and hot foods through its third-party delivery partners services the region between L.A. and Anaheim, CA and surrounding populations. 

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "California is our third state that we are launching, and we will continue to expand in order to fully service the regions where we have locations. Our partners have been instrumental in helping us grow our business and in gaining us repeat customers. 2021 looks to be a very exciting time for Munchie Magic.” 

The media buys, integration, technology development, IP, and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurants are made possible and are being created via digital media/technology frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com. The integration consolidates and analyses data from the delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub along with sales, cost information, and pertinent demographics from Munchie Magic’s Pick up Partners. ReelTime Media’s capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About Ben & Jerry's: Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont. 

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc., which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle", the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media. 

