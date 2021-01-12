Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Landmark Studio Group to Produce Original Interactive Interview Series “Inside the Black Box”

Joe Morton and Tracey Moore to Host A-List Celebrity Guests and Theater Students for In-Depth Discussions on the BIPOC Experience in Entertainment

COS COB, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced Landmark Studio Group’s development of a new Crackle Plus original series, Inside the Black Box, created by esteemed acting coach Tracey Moore, multi-award-winning veteran television, film, and stage actor Joe Morton (Scandal, The Good Wife, The Politician, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Godzilla, King of the Monsters,), multi-Emmy-Award nominated producer and creative consultant Rachel Weintraub (The View, The Gayle King Show), and TV and radio veteran David Kolin.

“Black Box” is an industry reference to an experimental theater space consisting of simple black walls and 99 seats. The series will spotlight the world’s greatest BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) artists, from actors and directors to producers, writers and musicians, reflecting on how their skin tone influenced their journey to success. Filmed in a theater setting, the series features an A-list roster of talent, including Debbie Allen, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Phylicia Rashad, Shonda Rhimes, Sherri Shepherd, Tamara Tunie, and more, with an audience filled with young aspiring artists. Each one-hour episode, hosted by Mr. Morton and Ms. Moore, will be filled with revealing conversation, exciting performance, workshops and discussions about the role race plays in the entertainment industry.

The unique interactive aspect of Inside the Black Box is a significant differentiating component offering at-home audiences an opportunity to participate in the forum via mobile through script reading, Q&As, and auditioning for a chance to win roles in key sponsor ads.

Slated for production in late Q1 2021 and anticipated to premiere exclusively on Crackle Plus networks on Juneteenth 2021 (June 19, 2021), Inside the Black Box is executive produced by Ms. Moore, Mr. Morton, Ms. Weintraub, Mr. Kolin, Scott Weinstock, Bob Maurer (Impractical Jokers, Project Dad) and Landmark’s (Wally’s Wonderland, Safehaven, Trigger Point) David Ozer and Tim Rouhana.